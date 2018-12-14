Ouray Ice Park set to open Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OURAY — The Ouray Ice Park will open for its 24th season on Saturday, thanks to some recent cold snaps in southwest Colorado.

The Ice Park is owned by the city of Ouray and is considered one of the area’s biggest attractions.

"It’s exploded! Especially in the last 5 years it’s really taken off,” explained Xander Bianchi, with the Ouray Ice Park. “There are people that come from all over the world just for this ice park”.

The city of Ouray estimates 300,000 visitors each year; it’s unclear how many of them come just for the ice park.

The park features more than 200 different types of climbs.

You can learn more about the Ouray Ice Park by clicking here.