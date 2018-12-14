× Officials executing search warrant at home of missing mother’s fiance

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — Law enforcement officers are executing a search warrant at the home of Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth.

The news came out Friday morning, as confirmed by the Woodland Park Police Department.

“This case is the number-one priority for the Woodland Park Police Department and we are working around the clock on it,” the department said in a statement.

Frazee and Berreth share a child together. Police say Frazee is being cooperative.

Woodland Park police said the young mother was last seen publicly on surveillance cameras shopping at the Safeway in Woodland Park with her daughter on Thanksgiving Day.

Officers said she later exchanged her daughter with Frazee. Ten days passed before 29-year-old Berreth was reported missing.

Berreth is an aviation instructor at Doss Aviation. Three days after Thanksgiving, police say her cell phone pinged nearly 800 miles away.

“Kelsey’s phone gave a location near Gooding, Idaho on Nov. 25 at 5:13 p.m.,” Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said.

At that same time, investigators say her employer received a text from Kelsey’s phone stating she would not be into work the following week.

Police said Kelsey’s mother reported her missing on Dec. 2. All of her belongings were still inside her home, except for her purse. FOX31 asked why Patrick did not call police.

“At this point, he is the father of Kelsey’s daughter and we’re going to leave it at that. This is a missing persons case,” Chief De Young said.

Police have scheduled a press conference for 2:30 p.m. Friday.