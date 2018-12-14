Much warmer than average for Denver this weekend, Colorado remains mostly dry

DENVER — A warmer and drier than average outlook continues right through Christmas.

Throughout December we have been tracking a weather pattern change that brings warm and mostly dry conditions and that will be the case this weekend.

Saturday will see cloud cover from a nearby system but temperatures in Denver will cruise into the middle and upper 50s.

The Broncos game will have clear skies, light winds, and temperatures in the 30s.

Sunshine Sunday will bring warmth back again with more 50s.

The warmth will continue next week as we add in some 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Sadly, this outlook is dry for the city and we could use some moisture. If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, odds are not looking good at the moment.

Historically speaking, snow has fallen on Christmas Day only 11.5% of the time, and this year’s chances are not looking good.

The mountains have been nearly average in the moisture department but they too will be drying out over the coming days, and likely right through Christmas. Only hit and miss areas of snowfall expected now through the end of the year.

The outlook for the next week is drier than average and warmer than average for Colorado. There is little change in the temperature outlook for the week-two outlook as shown: pic.twitter.com/j8xWF6iqPm — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 14, 2018

The outlook for the next week is drier than average and warmer than average for Colorado. There is an indication that the state is to have higher chances of rain/snow in the precipitation outlook for the week-two outlook as shown: pic.twitter.com/6XJRwa2OYr — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) December 14, 2018

