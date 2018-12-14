× Missing mom’s fiance ‘continues to cooperate’ following search warrant, lawyer says

FLORISSANT, Colo. — The fiance of a missing Colorado mother continues to cooperate with law enforcement’s investigation, according to his lawyer.

Officials executed a search warrant at Patrick Frazee’s Florissant property Friday morning. Frazee is the fiance of Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen on Nov. 22. The couple share a child who is currently in Frazee’s care.

Midday Friday, Frazee’s attorney said that his client was never asked to voluntarily participate in the search.

“We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation,” lawyer Jeremy Loew said, reiterating that Frazee would continue to parent the 1-year-old child he shares with Berreth.

Loew also said Frazee would not participate in any interviews with the media.