× Investigators call missing mom Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance ‘suspicious’

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — At a press conference Friday afternoon, law enforcement officials investigating the disappearance of Kelsey Berreth said they believe she is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her.

29-year-old Kelsey Berreth went missing on Nov. 22. Ten days passed before she was reported missing. On Friday morning, investigators searched the property of her fiance, Patrick Frazee. The couple shares a 1-year-old child together.

At the press conference, Woodland Park Police Chief Miles De Young said a number of local, state and federal agencies are working on finding Berreth, including the FBI. De Young said investigators from multiple states are involved.

“Our investigators believe that Kelsey’s disappearance is more suspicious and she is not intentionally avoiding efforts to find her,” De Young said.

Additionally, De Young said Frazee has been asked to speak with investigators.

“We are asking Patrick to sit down with investigators since he is the last person to talk with Kelsey face-to-face based on our investigation,” De Young said.

De Young said he has been asked whether Frazee is a suspect or person of interest. The chief said he is not willing to jump to conclusions and that investigators are considering every possibility.

The search of Frazee’s Florissant property was ongoing as of the 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Earlier Friday, Frazee’s lawyer issued a statement about the search warrant and said his client continues to cooperate with the investigation.

“We encourage law enforcement to take whatever steps it deems necessary to find Kelsey Berreth and to be able to exclude Patrick Frazee as a possible suspect in this missing person investigation,” lawyer Jeremy Loew said, reiterating that Frazee would continue to parent the 1-year-old child he shares with Berreth.

When asked whether Berreth is still alive, Chief De Young said it is a possibility and the hope of investigators.

Fourth Judicial District Attorney Dan May urged anyone with information to come forward.

“We’re asking anybody to come forward with any kind of information they may have starting back at Thanksgiving to today,” May said.