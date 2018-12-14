Improper food storage, employees not washing hands lead to Restaurant Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 and Channel 2 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Undici Ristorante

The Englewood restaurant failed with 10 critical health code violations on October 26. A Tri-county inspector cited the restaurant for the following:

Bare hands preparing salad

Workers changing tasks not washing hands

Not sanitizing food contact surfaces

Undici’s Owner Alex Kallas sent the following comment:

“Everything was corrected on the spot while the health department was there. We take this very seriously and our customers are our number 1 priority. We took classes to continue to educate our staff. We have an OPEN KITCHEN POLICY any of our guests are always welcome to come in. “

Undici Ristorante, which Restaurant Report Card has featured twice before for failed inspections, is located at 1200 East Hampden Avenue. An inspector gave the all clear on November 8, 2018.

Coal Mine Dragon

The Littleton bistro scored nine critical violations including four repeated mistakes during its November surprise inspection. Among the violations:

Employees did not calibrate thermometer

Pans of chicken on open trash cans

Raw meat stored over cabbage

Basket of medication stored next to wok

The restaurant did not return our calls, so we stopped in. FOX31’s Erika Gonzalez asked, "You guys had nine critical violations. We just want to know what you’ve done to correct the violations?” The manager did not want to talk about the issues and asked us to leave.

Coal Mine corrected the critical issues while the Jefferson County inspector was on site. The bistro is at 12482 West Ken Caryl Avenue.

Barrels and Bottles Brewery

Our “A” goes to the other brewery in Golden Barrels and Bottles for two perfect inspections.

Owner Abigail George said, “We just keep it simple. Almost what you would do at home. Make sure you have clean surfaces. Make sure everything looks fresh. Is Fresh. You just keep it simple and safe as much as you possibly can. You got to really be on top of your game and make sure everyone is communication and that’s what works here. Our staff is always communication everyone helps each other out. It’s kind of a team effort.

Cheers to Barrels and Bottles at 600 12th Street.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

