How to make Eggnog

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eggnog recipe from La Cour Bistro & Art Bar.

Batched non-alcoholic eggnog:

Recipe:

5 egg yolks

1/3 cup cane sugar

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups milk

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp vanilla extract

pinch salt

Instructions:

Beat sugar and egg yolks together in mixing bowl untill completely dissolved and smooth. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cream, spices and salt. Bring just up to a boila nd remove from heat. Spoon the hot mixture into egg mixture slowly, stirring to temper. Add all back into saucepan. Heat through for a few minutes, whisking, until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and add the vanilla extract. Refregerate until chilled. If eggnog seperates while chilling, just blend until smooth in a blender. When serving, top with fresh grated nutmeg. Serve as is or spike with Old Forester Bourbon!

Tin Nog (with booze) - single portion made in bar tin:

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz Old Forester Bourbon

1/2 oz dbl cane syrup

2 oz heavy cream

1 dash cinnamon

1 dash nutmed

1 dash angostura bitters

1 full egg

Instructions:

Add all ingredients to tin. Dry shake(without ice) vigorously, with a mixing spring and pour slowly over ice block in a chilled glass.

-Milk punch will be on our seasonal Winter menu at La Cour.