How to make Eggnog

Eggnog recipe from La Cour Bistro & Art Bar.
Batched non-alcoholic eggnog:
Recipe:
5 egg yolks
1/3 cup cane sugar
1 cup heavy cream
2 cups milk
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp vanilla extract
pinch salt
Instructions:
Beat sugar and egg yolks together in mixing bowl untill completely dissolved and smooth. In a medium saucepan, combine the milk, cream, spices and salt. Bring just up to a boila nd remove from heat. Spoon the hot mixture into egg mixture slowly, stirring to temper. Add all back into saucepan. Heat through for a few minutes, whisking, until slightly thickened. Remove from heat and add the vanilla extract. Refregerate until chilled. If eggnog seperates while chilling, just blend until smooth in a blender. When serving, top with fresh grated nutmeg. Serve as is or spike with Old Forester Bourbon!
Tin Nog (with booze) - single portion made in bar tin:
Recipe:
1 1/2 oz Old Forester Bourbon
1/2 oz dbl cane syrup
2 oz heavy cream
1 dash cinnamon
1 dash nutmed
1 dash angostura bitters
1 full egg
Instructions:
Add all ingredients to tin. Dry shake(without ice) vigorously, with a mixing spring and pour slowly over ice block in a chilled glass.
-Milk punch will be on our seasonal Winter menu at La Cour.AlertMe