Dry, warm weekend ahead for the Mile High City

A large area of high pressure will remain over the Rocky Mountain region today, keeping temperatures 10 degrees above average. Expect highs today to reach the low 50s with plenty of sunshine and light wind.

Saturday will offer one of the warmest temperatures of the week, as high soar to the upper 50s. Expect breezy conditions with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon.

The weather pattern will remain quiet and unseasonably warm through the upcoming work week, with highs Sunday through Thursday staying in the mid-to-upper 50s. We will also stay dry across the state of Colorado, with minimal chances of precipitation through the middle of the month.

