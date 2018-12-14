× Donations for victims of Windermere Fire ramp up as holidays approach

LITTLETON, Colo. — A fund established through the Arapahoe County Foundation to assist victims of the Windermere Apartments fire that occurred on November 17 is gaining new traction as the holidays approach.

More than 160 senior citizens have been displaced by the fire and were informed that their leases are terminated and they will be unable to return. Many residents also lost their personal belongings.

Many of these seniors have lived in this apartment complex for years and lack the financial resources to cope with this disaster.

The goal of the current fund is $20,000 and over $19,000 has been raised as of Friday morning.