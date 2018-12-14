× Dog adoption prices drop during Dumb Friends League holiday promotion

DENVER — Turns out, money can buy you love! This Friday and Saturday, dogs at the Denver Dumb Friends League will be available for adoption at half the regular price.

All pets at DDFL are spayed or neutered before being adopted, and also receive a general health examination, preliminary vaccination overview, microchip identification implant, temporary collar and ID tag and temporary leash or carrier.

Dogs one to five years old normally require a $175 adoption fee. That will be slashed during the DDFL ‘Home for the Holidays’ promotion.

You can find pets that are available for adoption on the organization’s website.

If you intend to visit DDFL with the intention of bringing home a new furry friend, be sure to bring valid photo ID with a current address.

Family members are also encouraged to come along and meet the pet before deciding if the pet will be a great fit.