DIA’s construction project on schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A spokesperson for Denver International Airport said the first phase of its construction project is on schedule so far, with the estimated completion slated for the end of 2021.

DIA's Great Hall construction project has been divided into four phases, with phase one currently underway.

Mindy Crane, a spokesperson for the airport, said crews have been focused on demolition since work started in July.

"They have been working really hard to get this cleared out and get it ready for the new construction. And that’s taken a lot of time. There is a lot of infrastructure to prepare for that," said Crane.

Phase one of the project is scheduled to wrap up during the middle of 2019.

When the project is complete in 2021, security will be on the north end of the terminal, on both the east and west sides. Ticketing for airlines will be condensed to the middle and south of the terminal to make room for security.

While ticketing and security will take up less space, Crane said both will be able to accommodate more passengers because of new technology like ticketing kiosks and automated security lines.

"We will definitely keep up with demand. That’s one of the reasons we are doing this project is to increase our capacity in the terminal," said Crane.

DIA was built to accommodate 50 million passengers a year. It currently handles more than 60 million, making it one of the 20 busiest airports in the world. When the project is done, DIA will be able to accommodate 80 million travelers a year.

The project is expected to be completed at the end of 2021.