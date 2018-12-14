Caught on camera: Auto part theft from van could ruin Christmas trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Two people have been caught on camera stealing parts off of a van in a Denver neighborhood. The theft could ruin a Christmas trip.

A group of Washington Park friends say surveillance video shows two suspects stealing the catalytic converter from their van.

It's not just any van, mind you, but a van, the group of women say, that is used for an annual trip to the high country.

A catalytic converter is an exhaust emission control device.

The van’s owner says the vehicle doesn’t start now and it will cost a lot of money to buy and install a new catalytic converter.

The group says their annual Christmas trip is in jeopardy as a result.