Bus driver charged in fatal Castle Rock crash

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Police recommended a charge of careless driving causing death for the driver of a bus involved in a fatal crash earlier this month in Castle Rock. According to the Castle Rock Police Department, 70-year-old Steven Blair of Franktown is also charged with failing to yield the right of way when turning left.

Just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 7, police responded to the crash at the intersection of Fifth Street and Perry Street. The bus driven by Blair — which had five passengers inside — collided with a small SUV.

“Castle Rock Fire and Rescue was able to quickly extricate the driver of the SUV and transport her to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries,” CSPD said in a statement. The department said the Douglas County Coroner’s Office identified the driver as 92-year-old Barbara Riehl of Castle Rock.

Blair and his passengers were evaluated at the scene. They were uninjured.