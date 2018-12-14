Brother launches holiday search for missing sister, mother of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- The holidays mark a difficult time for families who have lost loved ones.

The family of a mother of three, missing since March, are launching an effort to raise community awareness of the case, hoping to help investigators find her remains.

Rita Gutierrez,-Garcia age 34, was last seen behind 3's Bar in Longmont at 2:30 a.m. on March 18.

Witnesses say she was talking to Juan Jose Figueroa, Jr. Longmont Police named Figueroa Jr. as a suspect in the case and he has since been charged in an unrelated sexual assault case.

Gutierrez's brother Omar Holguin says her family needs to know the location of her remains so they can find closure. "She's my sister and I believe being a human being she needs to be found. It's just not right for her just to be out who knows where."

Holguin says his sister's loss has been devastating, "She was very outgoing she loved life." Holguin started the "12 Days Of Rita Campaign" and the hastag #BRINGRITAHOME to encourage volunteers and concerned community members to search areas around Longmont, Boulder and Lyons and report any information that can help police.

Tips should be forwarded to Boulder Police.