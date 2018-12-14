Boulder middle school student hit by vehicle while crossing street

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department is investigating what it calls a serious crash after a 13-year-old boy was struck by a car while crossing the street.

BPD said the crash happened shortly after 8 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Linden Avenue and Spring Valley Road, which is in the northwest part of the city.

The boy attends Centennial Middle School. Police said he was crossing Spring Valley Road toward the school bus stop when the vehicle hit him. The vehicle was traveling westbound on Linden Avenue, according to BPD.

The student is being treated at Children’s Hospital in Aurora. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Boulder police urged anyone that saw the child begin to cross the street or who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Carlene Hofmann: 303-910-7784.