Today’s Deal: 50% off 2019 Social Scene Tasting Festival Tickets!

GA tickets get you 2 hours of tasting and access to food and drink specials from the venue. VIP tickets get you an addtional 30 minutes of tasting, for a total of 2.5 hours, plus offer bites, access to the food and drink specials, and a gift giveaway.

Sip to stay warm this winter with whiskey! Enjoy the taste, tunes and experience to create a new memory in your mind. It's just the right time to connect with like minds and share in flavors of a favorite beverage named whiskey.

About Social Scene: Tasting Festivals

We love to connect, we love bringing people together and we love creating memories, so we decided to start a company that would facilitate the ability for everyone to do just that! We wanted to share a little history about us and our biz and introduce our team!

Both of our co-founders (Min Kim & William Holdeman) were producing events, small parties, and community gatherings before they even started Social Scene (SS), but the new goal was to offer a variety of options to keep people connecting and creating some great memories year round! Thanks to our ever-evolving strategies and continuous improvements to offer our customers and brands the best experiences year after year, we’ve now grown to 12 cities. As we continue to expand, SS will create more custom concepts allowing corporations and brands to take advantage of the same marketing, promotions and strategies that has proven our ability to grow over the past 7 years. We call it experiential marketing and we look forward to connecting more people, building brand awareness and creating more memories for years to come! Our motto, “Be Social. Be Seen,” means social and brand visibility go hand in hand to build relationships. Come connect and experience with us! Social Scene greets every creative concept with excitement and we encourage feedback on clients’ experiences with our campaigns while progressing for the future. Great customer service is a top priority for us.