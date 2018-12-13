× Threat reported at Columbine High School, multiple JeffCo schools on lockout

LITTLETON, Colo. — Columbine High School was placed on lockout on Thursday morning because of a reported threat, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chatfield Senior High School and Dakota Ridge High School were also placed on lockout, JeffCo Public Schools said. Lockout means that students can only remain inside.

SkyFOX captured a large police presence around Columbine High School around 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX31 has a crew on the way and will update this page with the latest.