Storm exits today; sunshine and warmer temps take hold

DENVER -- The snow and wind in the mountains is coming to an end as the storm system exits Colorado. Less wind and sunshine takes hold on Thursday across the Front Range.

Highs will be in the 40s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Friday looks sunny with light wind as highs surge into the 50s.

The weekend looks abnormally warm.

A wave of cloudiness rolls across Colorado on Saturday. Highs may reach 60 across the Front Range.

Broncos Game Forecast 6:20pm: Partly Cloudy, dry, temps start at 50 then fall through the 40s into the upper 30s by the end of the game. Light wind.

On Sunday skies stay sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday looks dry and mild in the 50s. The normal high right now is 42. Here's the 10-Day forecast. Notice the abnormally warm temps this weekend and next week (Winter starts 12/21):

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

