Ouray is loving those recent snowstorms

OURAY — Southwest Colorado communities like Ouray are enjoying every flake of snow that’s fallen this season, so far.

That’s because they’re still stuck in a difficult drought situation.

"I was just looking this morning on Red Mountain Pass there’s about 30” sitting on the ground — which is better than last year. Because last year on this day we had 6” on the ground,” explained Patrick Ormond with Peak Mountain Guides, a local guide service in Ouray.

Despite recent snowstorms, including one Wednesday night that dumped 8” in some parts — Ormond said southwest Colorado still needs a lot more.

“It needs to keep piling up,” he said.

Last season was so dry, Ormond said he was rock climbing in a t-shirt this time last year.

“It was probably 60 degrees out. And I didn’t get on my skis until probably January 11th or 12th,” Ormond explained.

The good news? Temperatures are freezing down here.

As long as Ouray and other communities continue to see steady snowfall, Ormond said he is certain the southwest corner will bounce back.