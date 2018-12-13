Mild temps return for a stretch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures today in Denver returned to seasonal levels in the low 40s. However, the milder 50s that were in place earlier this week are coming back.

We are expecting highs each afternoon to reach the mid to upper 50s starting on Friday and lasting through the end of next week. The weather pattern keeps us dry through the same period. The mountains may see a few snow showers on Wednesday, but that's about it. So, given our dry pattern now would be a good time to do some watering of your trees and shrubs...use the hose...don't turn on your sprinklers.

The long range outlook is not favorable for snow across Colorado through the end of the month. So, if you're dreaming of a White Christmas here in Denver the odds don't look great.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.