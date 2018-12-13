Michelle Obama surprises children, signs books ahead of book tour stop at Pepsi Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Ahead of her book tour stop at the Pepsi Center on Thursday, former First Lady Michelle Obama was busy in the Denver area.

“They just came in and said that they were going to have somebody who was very special," one parent said.

There was anticipation at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora ahead of the big surprise. The kids had no idea Michelle Obama was going to visit until she walked in.

She danced with the kids, read them a book and answered their questions.

“If you could tell your younger self something what would it be," Olivia Root asked.

Obama answered with, “Don’t let fear guide you."

We caught up with Root after the event, and she said, “It was insane. I’ve looked up to her ever since I was really little.”

Obama has young fans and older ones, too.

“Just meeting somebody who is so influential in the world I think is amazing," Mitchell Gomez said.

Mitchell Gomez was the first person in line at the local book store. Obama had a signing event at the Tattered Cover in Denver.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing, and we have haven’t had a first lady like her and that’s awesome," one woman said.

There were lots of tears too, happy tears.

“I would do it 3-5 times over, it's awesome," someone said.

There was a line running up and down the book store. Back at the hospital, there was a parade of people outside.

Life was put on hold for just a moment as the former First Lady made her way around Colorado.

Obama's book is now 2018's best seller.