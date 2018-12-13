× Man accused of breaking into residence halls at CU, stealing women’s underwear arrested

BOULDER, Colo. — A man accused of breaking into residence halls at the University of Colorado Boulder and inappropriately touching a 10-year-old girl at a Broomfield store has been arrested, CU Boulder police said on Thursday morning.

Police said that they arrested 33-year-old Nicholas Joseph Lorenzo on Monday at Denver International Airport as he was flying back to Colorado.

Lorenzo is accused of breaking into the Aden, Brackett, Cockerell and Crosman residence halls on the CU Boulder campus in October and stealing women’s underwear, according to police.

Lorenzo is a registered sex offender.

Thanks to a tip from FOX31, Lorenzo is also suspected to be connected to an incident at a Broomfield store last month, where police say he was brushing up against a 10-year-old girl, and touching her inappropriately.

Lorenzo is charged with 26 counts related to the burglaries, including 18 counts of burglary, four counts of theft, three counts of trespassing and one count of invasion of privacy.

He was transferred to the Boulder County Jail on Wednesday.