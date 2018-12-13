× Las Animas deputy, civilian, child, killed in 3-car crash on highway

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Las Animas County deputy along with a civilian and a child were killed in a three-car crash on Wednesday night, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. on Highway 12 as deputies were responding to a possible domestic incident, according to state troopers.

Two of the patrol cars collided with another vehicle that was headed in the opposite direction. The driver of that car died and the child inside the vehicle died at the hospital, according to a press release from CSP.

The deputies were transported to the hospital where one passed away. The other two deputies were being treated for moderate injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.