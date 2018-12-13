Jared Polis to host ‘Blue Sneaker Ball’ as part of inauguration celebration

Posted 1:18 pm, December 13, 2018, by

US Representative Jared Polis addresses supporters after his campaign victory of the Colorado gubernatorial race during the Colorado Democrats watch party in Denver, Colorado on November 6, 2018. - Democratic Congressman Jared Polis has won the governor's race in Colorado, networks projected on Tuesday, making him the first openly gay person to be elected as a US governor. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo credit should read JASON CONNOLLY/AFP/Getty Images)

DENVER — Colorado governor-elect Jared Polis has announced details surrounding his January 8 inauguration.

Polis will be sworn in as the 43rd governor at 11 a.m. on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

The governor-elect will then host a “Blue Sneaker Inaugural Ball Celebration” at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at 6:30 p.m.

Polis is known for wearing blue sneakers with suits.

Tickets start at $75 dollars for general admission. Tickets are offered at a discount for students and members of the military for $35.

The dress is cocktail attire, sneakers are optional.

According to a release, general admission tickets includes access to select museum exhibits, concert standing room, and light snacks. Cash bars will be available but you must bring a valid form of ID.

Full details and tickets can be purchased here.

AlertMe