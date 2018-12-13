× Jared Polis to host ‘Blue Sneaker Ball’ as part of inauguration celebration

DENVER — Colorado governor-elect Jared Polis has announced details surrounding his January 8 inauguration.

Polis will be sworn in as the 43rd governor at 11 a.m. on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

The governor-elect will then host a “Blue Sneaker Inaugural Ball Celebration” at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science at 6:30 p.m.

Polis is known for wearing blue sneakers with suits.

Tickets start at $75 dollars for general admission. Tickets are offered at a discount for students and members of the military for $35.

The dress is cocktail attire, sneakers are optional.

According to a release, general admission tickets includes access to select museum exhibits, concert standing room, and light snacks. Cash bars will be available but you must bring a valid form of ID.

Full details and tickets can be purchased here.