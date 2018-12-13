Dozens of Colorado businesses receive bomb threats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The words would rattle just about anyone.

Hundreds of businesses across the country received emails on Thursday threatening to blow up their businesses.

Source Code, a software company in downtown Denver is one of dozens of Colorado companies that received one.

"It states, 'you don't have much time' in the title. It references the building, but it doesn't reference a specific location. It just says your office location," said Barry Hoffman, an executive with the company.

Barry Hoffman immediately called police, even though he was skeptical the threat was real.

"I still went and did a scan around the office. You're still worried. I walked around just to get an idea of anything that looks suspicious," he said.

The businesses in Colorado that received the emails appear to have little in common. One company builds stages for concerts, another designs sprinkler systems controlled by Wifi, and another is an automotive service center.

The emails are all different even though they contain similar language. The one common thread? All contain threats to blow up their businesses if $20,000 in bit coin currency isn't paid.

Authorities are still investigating who might be behind the hoax. The emails were sent to businesses in at least 25 states.