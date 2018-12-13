Denver’s Choice for your shaving needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holiday shopping for men can be a challenge. Before you buy another tie, why not consider a high quality grooming gift instead? Colorado Shaver Center in Englewood can help you help you or someone you love look and feel great every day. With kits that guarantee a clean close comfortable shave. Here to show us a few of the hot products this season is Sales Manager Eric Cross.

The Colorado Shaver Center has a special offer for Colorado's Best V=viewers.

You can get up 20% off sales through Christmas!

https://www.coloradoshaver.com/

CustomerService@ColoradoShaver.com

Monday-Saturday 10am-6pm & Sunday 10am-2pm

3424 S. Broadway Englewood, CO 80113

Telephone: 303-789-3411