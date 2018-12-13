× Denver Broncos play Cleveland Browns Saturday night on FOX31

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph says quarterback Case Keenum isn’t taking enough chances downfield because he’s so concerned about avoiding interceptions. Joseph says that needs to change if the Broncos are to have any chance of winning their next three games and sneaking into the playoffs. Keenum threw 11 interceptions in his first eight games but hasn’t thrown any in his last five games.

The Broncos play the Cleveland Browns Saturday night. Kickoff at Mile High Stadium is at 6:20 p.m.

Keenum says he’ll heed his coach’s criticism and take more chances down the field. Vance Joseph says his QB is being too cautious with the football after opening the season being too careless. Keenum is throwing to a young, inexperienced group of pass catchers. Three tight ends and his best receiver are on injured reserve and flanker Demaryius Thomas is in Houston following a midseason trade.

The Browns will again be without rookie starting cornerback Denzel Ward, who will miss his second straight game Saturday at Denver with a concussion.

Ward has been in concussion protocol since getting hurt while making a tackle in a Dec. 2 loss at Houston. Ward sat out last week’s win over Carolina and missed all three practices this week before the Browns announced Thursday that he has been ruled out against the Broncos.

The No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, Ward has had a strong first season. He has three interceptions and been credited with 48 tackles.