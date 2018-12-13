Crab Cakes from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is taking the stress out of holiday party planning with the new Perry’s Pairing Parties.
- MAKE THE CRAB CAKE HERE:
- Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon red onion (fine dice)
- 1 teaspoon chives (chopped)
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon garlic salt
- 1 teaspoon Tabasco
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 1 egg beaten well
- ½ cup Panko bread crumbs
- 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat (drained)
- Instructions:
- Combine all ingredients except for the crab meat and Panko bread crumbs and mix well.
- Add the Panko bread crumbs to the mixture.
- After the bread crumbs are incorporated, gently fold in your lump crab meat. Do not mash or break the crab meat as it should stay in nice lumps.
- Gently create a flattened puck shape with 2.oz of the crab cake mixture.
- Place crab cakes on wax paper on a sheet pan.
- Dust the crab cake in flour and then dip floured crab cake in egg wash until lightly coated.
- Roll the coated crab cake in Panko bread crumbs until coated.
- Fry the crab cake at 350 degrees until golden brown.
- Ingredients:
- Don’t want to spend hours prepping in the kitchen? Gather your guests at Perry’s to discover how it all comes together for a Rare and Well Done experience.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill has 17 locations across the U.S. including the Park Meadows location in Littleton, CO.
- For more information or to check out their exquisite selection of steaks, visit www.perryssteakhouse.com.