Crab Cakes from Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is taking the stress out of holiday party planning with the new Perry’s Pairing Parties.

  • MAKE THE CRAB CAKE HERE:
    • Ingredients:
      • 1 tablespoon red onion (fine dice)
      • 1 teaspoon chives (chopped)
      • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
      • 1 teaspoon garlic salt
      • 1 teaspoon Tabasco
      • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce
      • ½ cup mayonnaise
      • 1 egg beaten well
      • ½ cup Panko bread crumbs
      • 1 pound jumbo lump crab meat (drained)
    • Instructions:
      • Combine all ingredients except for the crab meat and Panko bread crumbs and mix well.
      • Add the Panko bread crumbs to the mixture.
      • After the bread crumbs are incorporated, gently fold in your lump crab meat. Do not mash or break the crab meat as it should stay in nice lumps.
      • Gently create a flattened puck shape with 2.oz of the crab cake mixture.
      • Place crab cakes on wax paper on a sheet pan.
      • Dust the crab cake in flour and then dip floured crab cake in egg wash until lightly coated.
      • Roll the coated crab cake in Panko bread crumbs until coated.
      • Fry the crab cake at 350 degrees until golden brown.
  • Don’t want to spend hours prepping in the kitchen? Gather your guests at Perry’s to discover how it all comes together for a Rare and Well Done experience.
  • Perry’s Steakhouse & Grill has 17 locations across the U.S. including the Park Meadows location in Littleton, CO.
  • For more information or to check out their exquisite selection of steaks, visit www.perryssteakhouse.com.
