It’s an unlikely start to a not-so-typical tale of country stardom: singer/songwriter Raleigh Keegan was born in a jail to a brave, selfless single mother and placed for adoption. Raleigh Keegan stopped by to share his incredible journey ahead of his performances at The Grizzly Rose.

To see Raleigh this weekend look below for dates and tickets! The Grizzly Rose Denver, CO RSVP TICKETS

