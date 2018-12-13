Community holds vigil for mother missing from Woodland Park since Thanksgiving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. -- People in Woodland Park gathered Thursday night to pray for the safe return of a missing mother.

Kelsey Berreth, 29, disappeared on Thanksgiving day.

Among those attending the community vigil was Kelsey’s mother.

Cheryl Berreth stood off to the side wiping tears as strangers spoke about her daughter.

One of the vigil’s organizers told those attending, “The mission for this is to reach out and just show Kelsey is here and this community loves her and we support her and we’re praying for her.”

Hardly anyone hoping and praying for her safe return this night knew Kelsey.

She’s only lived here for a couple of years.

Kelsey’s mother, did not speak at the vigil, but afterward told FOX31, “It gives you faith doesn’t it. I think we sometimes let things like politics separate us but people are drawn together to do this and it feels good.”

It has been more than three weeks since Kelsey vanished.

Laura Ross of Woodland Park came to offer support because this is “a tight community," she said.

Berreth was last seen in public with her daughter at a grocery store on Thanksgiving.

Text messages were sent from her phone November 25th.

She was reported missing 10 days later. We asked her cousin, Jodee Garretson, why there was that time span between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I think there's information that we just don't all know yet because it is tied to the case, and I don't doubt that when all the information comes out, it's going to be understandable at that time," Garretson said. "It's a long story and that's not all something that can be shared right now."

There are no suspects in her disappearance.

Her fiancé, Patrick Frazee, has been cooperating with police his lawyer said.

Kelsey’s disappearance hit Taylor Huggins and her family hard.

Taylor, a young mother from Woodland Park said, “It’s just shock and heartbreak that she’s not with her daughter or her family and it’s just shocking.”

How much of a difference this vigil makes is not clear.

At least on this night, Kelsey’s family members know they are not alone.

The police chief said he couldn’t talk about the case but did say a reward is now being offered for anyone who can help find her.