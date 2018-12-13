× Call to Arms’ Holiday Rumpus & Market

Call to Arms Brewing Company’s Fourth Annual Tennyson Street Holiday Rumpus & Market Returns December 15

Call to Arms’ Holiday Rumpus & Market is the perfect way to check some holiday shopping off of your list while supporting local businesses and getting in the holiday spirit. Inspired by the world famous German Christkindl markets, Call to Arms Brewing Company will host their Fourth Annual Tennyson Street Holiday Rumpus & Market featuring local artisans, delicious food, and, of course, holiday-inspired beer. Sip on three special, holiday-themed beer releases while enjoying traditional European holiday eats from CO Craft Butcher and Mas Kaos. More than fifteen vendors will be on-site selling artisan wares including beauty products and handmade soaps, meat cuts and marinades, pet products and accessories, holiday decorations and healthy lifestyle products, making the market a one-stop destination to find the perfect gift for everyone in your life. If the weather outside is frightful, bring a coat to stay warm while exploring the outdoor Rumpus fun and pop inside the taproom where it will be cozy, filled with lots of lights and decorations, and delightful.

When: Saturday, December 15, 12-9 p.m.

Vendors will be on-site from 12-6 p.m.

Where: Call to Arms Taproom and Parking Lot (4526 Tennyson Street, Denver, CO 80212)