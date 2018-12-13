× Bomb threats emailed to multiple locations across the country appear to be hoax

NEW YORK — Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.

The New York City Police Department said the threats sent Thursday were meant to cause disruption and compel recipients into sending money and are not considered credible.

Some of the emails had the subject line: “Think Twice.”

There were several reported threats in Colorado, including multiple in Denver and Aurora. Police are continuing to investigate.

#APDAlert APD is currently working 3 different #BombThreats in our city. These investigations are utilizing a lot of our police resources. There are NATIONWIDE bomb threats that are happening right now around the country as well. https://t.co/3HVa5lCrPV — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 13, 2018

The Palm Beach County, Florida sheriff’s office and the Boise, Idaho police said they had no reason to believe that threats made to locations in those areas were credible.

Across the country, some schools were closed early and others were evacuated because of the threats. Penn State University noticed students via a campus alert. Near Atlanta, people were ushered out of a courthouse.