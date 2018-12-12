× Windy cold front barrels in on Wednesday with chance of snow

DENVER — A windy cold front barrels in Wednesday afternoon with mountain snow and a slight chance for a snow shower across the Front Range.

I’m forecasting 3-7 inches of snow accumulation by Thursday morning at the ski areas. Mountain highs will be in the 20s and in the teens on Thursday. Wind gusts could reach 75mph above treeline.

Across the Front Range, we’ll start dry with partly cloudy skies then turn cloudy by Lunch with a chance of snow showers by the afternoon rush hour. Wind gusts increase this afternoon 20-45mph.

Highs today hit 53 then turn colder around the PM Rush as the cold front hits.

Snow ends early Thursday morning then sunshine takes hold. High temps drop about 10 degrees into the low 40s. Wind decreases.

Sunny on Friday, 53.

Sunny and warmer on Saturday at 56.

Broncos Game Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, temps falling through the 40s.

Sunday looks dry with a slight temperature drop into the low 50s.

