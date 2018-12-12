Vigil to be held for missing mom Kelsey Berreth Thursday

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. — A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday for Kelsey Berreth, the Woodland Park woman missing for nearly three weeks.

Berreth was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22. On Tuesday, police released a video showing their last visual confirmation of Berreth. It shows her visiting a local Safeway on Thanksgiving.

The vigil will be held at Memorial Park in Woodland Park at 6 p.m. Thursday evening. City officials have asked those attending to gather at the park’s flagpole.

“We will begin with a brief message followed by candle lighting and a prayer ring,” the city of Woodland Park said on its Facebook page.

The FBI confirmed Tuesday that it was offering its resources to local and state investigators in whatever capacity needed.

Through his lawyer, Berreth’s fiance recently said that he is cooperating with the investigation.

Memorial Park is located at the corner of North Park Street and West Henrietta Avenue in Woodland Park, which is about 30 minutes by car from Colorado Springs.