Thornton man charged with murder in girlfriend's stabbing

DENVER — Colorado prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder in his girlfriend’s stabbing after police found the woman’s body inside the trunk of his car.

District Attorney Dave Young says Jonathan Akin was advised of the charge Wednesday in Adams County District Court. Authorities have said Akin surrendered to police in Powell, Wyoming and confessed to killing his girlfriend, Autumn Rivera, in their Thornton apartment.

Police said Akin told officers he did not remember killing 21-year-old Autumn Rivera on Nov. 25 before driving to his mother’s home in Wyoming.

Akin, who is 22, was arrested and extradited to Colorado.

An attorney listed in court records for Akin did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday.

He is being held without bond and has not entered a plea yet.