Thornton Chick-fil-A employees reunite boy with stuffed animal; include poem, pictures

THORNTON, Colo. — Employees at a local Chick-fil-A went the extra mile to ensure a customer’s child was reunited with his favorite stuffed animal.

McKenna Reich said her son Denny lost the stuffed animal — a yellow giraffe named “Big Bird” — in the parking lot of the Chick-fil-A near Interstate 25 and East Baseline Road in Thornton.

Reich called the restaurant and the staff told her that someone had brought Big Bird inside. The employees said they would hold onto the toy for the night.

When Reich returned to the Chick-fil-a to pick up the stuffed animal, the store manager told her that he had “a lot of fun.”

“He handed me a box and told me Denny’s giraffe was inside with a [little] note the cows wrote of all their activities,” Reich said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Indeed, Big Bird was returned inside a chicken nugget box alongside a poem explaining his overnight adventures and pictures of him at different locations around the restaurant.

“Don’t you worry, he was never out of sight, we even tucked him in and whispered ‘good night’!” the poem reads.

Reich said she thanked the manager and teared up when she opened the box and discovered the note and pictures.

“Big Bird had a field day with the cows. This melted my heart,” Reich wrote. “Needless to say, Big Bird needs a bath!”