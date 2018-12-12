× Snow slide closes U.S. 6 on east side of Loveland Pass

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — A snow slide closed U.S. 6 on the east side of Loveland Pass Wednesday night.

The Colorado State Patrol said it will remain closed overnight until daylight when the Colorado Department of Transportation can do the work to make sure the road is safe.

Vehicles carrying hazardous materials will use the Eisenhower Tunnel on I-70. Traffic will be held at the portals to the tunnel at the top of each hour for the hazmat vehicles to make the trip through the tunnel.