Puppy stolen inside vehicle found safe; 2 suspects arrested

ARVADA, Colo. — A puppy taken inside a stolen vehicle over the weekend was found safe on Wednesday morning, the Arvada Police Department said.

Two suspects were also arrested.

The 10-month-old puppy, Ciri, was safely found by Westminster police on Wednesday morning. She was stolen inside a vehicle on Sunday morning after a couple moving from Texas to Oregon stopped at a family member’s house in Arvada.

As they were loading their vehicle Sunday morning, their vehicle with Ciri inside, was stolen.

“Around 4 a.m. is when they called us. It was involved in a high speed chase,” owner Cheliesa Anderson told FOX31 Wednesday morning.

The puppy was found after Westminster police located their vehicle around 3 a.m. near 88th and Sheridan, following a short pursuit that ended at 80th and Zuni, the car was stopped and two people were arrested.

Ciri was taken to the police station where she was reunited with her owners.

No information on the suspects were immediately available.