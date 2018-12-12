× Police respond to shooting near 11th and Osage in Denver

DENVER — Police responded to a shooting in the area of 11th Avenue and Osage Street Wednesday night.

One person was shot and taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

A person who lives in the Lincoln Park neighborhood called FOX31 to say this is the second shooting there since October and residents are worried about what is happening.

Denver police on scene of shooting at 11th and Osage. 1 person reported hit and taken to hospital. Status unknown. pic.twitter.com/5Dk0ztCVu4 — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) December 13, 2018

The earlier shooting happened in the 1400 block of Lipan on October 5 according to Denver police.

Police didn’t have any details to release about the shooting Wednesday night.

West 11th Avenue was closed between Osage and Mariposa streets during the investigation.