Police investigating shooting that hit 12-year-old girl's window

AURORA, Colo. – A family says they woke up to what they thought was a rock being thrown through the window. It turns out it was a bullet.

“This just doesn’t happen around here,” Don Schlaht told FOX31.

Their home is near Buckley Road and Arapahoe Road. They’ve lived there for a decade and describe the neighborhood as very quiet with lots of kids.

“We moved here specifically to be in a great neighborhood,” he said.

Over the weekend, he says the family was woken up around 4:20 in the morning. The noise came from his 12-year-old daughter’s bedroom. She was at a sleepover that night at a friend’s house.

“Heard a really loud crash in the house and instantly got up. Thought somebody had broken into the house,” he said.

They called 911. Initially police did not find anything that could have broken the window. Schlaht says it wasn’t until the sun came up that he discovered the bullet on his daughter’s window sill.

“This wasn’t a rock that hit our house. It was a bullet,” he said.

One of the bullets pierced the window and was stopped by metal blinds. Another bullet broke the outside pane of glass but did not penetrate the interior layer. According to Schlaht, two more bullets hit the side of the house.

“I crawled up on the roof and I literally carved a bullet out of the side of the house,” he said.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the alleged shooting. At this point it is unclear if this was random or targeted.

In the meantime, The Schlahts say all they want this holiday season is their safety.

“It’s kind of scary, especially knowing we’re going to have a house full of people here soon,” Don Schlaht said.