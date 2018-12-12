Microderm at Home

We all love the glow we get after a facial but they can get really expensive so you may want to try Trophy Skin. Colorado's Best Host, Joana Canals tried out the MicrodermMD. Watch the segment to see how it works and how it can give you that glow without the price tag. Trophy Skin also has light therapy kits for anti aging and acne.

