Leonardo da Vinci exhibition coming to Denver Museum of Nature & Science

DENVER — Next year, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science will feature a large exhibition celebrating the life and works of Leonardo da Vinci.

Beginning March 1, 2019, “Leonardo da Vinci: 500 Years of Genius” will bring “the most comprehensive exhibition about Leonardo ever presented” to Denver.

The Renaissance man died in 1519. He is known for his contributions in art, engineering and science.

“You will be introduced to Leonardo through replicas of his codices that were carefully re-created in Italy. These famous books of notes and sketches remain the primary insight into his genius,” the Museum of Nature & Science says on its website.

Grande Exhibitions of Australia created the exhibition in collaboration with Italian artisans and Pascal Cotte. They built some of da Vinci’s inventions using his detailed concepts as a blueprint. More than 70 models will be on display, and visitors can learn how they laid the groundwork for things like helicopters, airplanes and automobiles.

One part of the exhibition will be entirely dedicated to the Mona Lisa, one of the most famous pieces of art in history. Visitors will also be able to test a “Leonardo-inspired catapult” and interact with actors who are on hand to help “bring a personal perspective to the story of Leonardo.”

The exhibit will run through Aug. 25. A standard adult ticket to the museum costs $16.95.