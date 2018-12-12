× Inmate apprehended after escaping from Cañon City facility

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — An inmate was apprehended shortly after he escaped from a facility in the Cañon City area, the Colorado Department of Correction said Wednesday.

Around 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, offender Leonard Sittingbear walked away from the Skyline Correctional Center. According to a DOC spokesperson, he was apprehended “a short time later” at Highway 115 and McCumber Lane by the Florence Police Department.

The DOC said Sittingbear was convicted of motor vehicle theft and traffic violations in Douglas County. He began serving his sentence on May 10, 2017. He has been eligible for parole since April 2018 and has a mandatory release date in January 2020.

“The Department of Corrections would like to thank their staff and local law enforcement officials for their work in the quick apprehension of the offender. At this time the incident is still an active investigation, no further details can be released at this time,” the DOC spokesperson said in a statement.