FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive: How to help local kids now through Dec. 21

DENVER — Coloradans donated hundreds of toys to local kids in need at the FOX31 Problem Solvers Toy Drive Wednesday. In a partnership with the Salvation Army and KOSI 101.1, the toy drive will bring toys to children and teenagers in need across the Front Range.

For those unable to drop off toys at our studios Wednesday, there are still many opportunities to make a difference. A number of local partners are collecting donations until Friday, Dec. 21.

You can make a donation through Dec. 21 at all Hand & Stone Massage locations, Grandrabbit’s Toy Shoppe and Timbuk Toys. Participating is easy: simply purchase a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the barrel. From there, the Salvation Army will collect your donation and see that it is distributed to a child or teenager.

A list of all drop-off locations can be found here.