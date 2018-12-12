Dog Walker Watch Program continues to expand in Wheat Ridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- Pet owners continue to join Wheat Ridge Police Department's Dog Walker Watch program since its inception earlier this year.

The program encourages pet owners to report anything suspicious in their neighborhood to police. Wheat Ridge Police spokesperson Sara Spaulding said the program helps prevent crime before it occurs.

"They are actually extra eyes and ears for the police department. Police can’t be everywhere all the time so they are extra eyes and ears for police department so this is one way we can expand what we do into the neighborhoods and communities," said Spaulding.

Spaulding said people don't always have the courage to call police, worried that they may be wasting officers' time. Spaulding said the class reviews this and gives people the courage to call police when they notice something odd while walking their pets.

"It’s better if you report to us and then we can come check it out and see if there is something criminal going on and maybe prevent a crime rather than waiting until after when it’s reported," said Spaulding.

More than 100 pet owners have completed the certification class.

The certification class happens four times a year.