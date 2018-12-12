Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance Winter Performance
December 17 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
The Be Beautiful Be Yourself Dance program is comprised of three sessions of classes serving individuals with Down syndrome ages 5-15. The ballet program is a collaboration between Global, the Sie Center for Down Syndrome and the Colorado Ballet. The program runs 16 weeks at the Colorado Ballet, with each session culminating in a performance with over 200 friends, family and supporters in attendance. Instructors for the program include the Sie Center’s world-renowned physical therapist and Down syndrome expert, Patricia C. Winders, alongside instructors and professional dancers from the Colorado Ballet.
https://www.globaldownsyndrome.org/event/beautiful-dance-winter-performance/