A blast of wind

A cold front will quickly move from north to south across the Front Range and Denver this evening. It will generate strong northerly wind that could gust to 35 mph in the city. The wind will be stronger to the south & east of downtown with gusts to 60 mph mainly over the open eastern plains. Most of the wind should slowly subside by around midnight.

There will also be some snow showers as the cold front races south. In most places east of the mountains the snow will not last long and we are not expecting accumulation other than a dusting across the Palmer Divide.

We will be sunny and dry with lighter wind on Thursday as temperatures in the wake of the cold front return to seasonal levels in the low 40s in Denver.

The outlook through the middle of next week looks dry and mild with above normal temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

