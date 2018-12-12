× 2 injured after naked driver crashes into condo complex

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A naked and possibly drunk driver crashed into a condo building early Wednesday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened around 2:28 a.m. at the Country Club Villas on East Florida Avenue near Parker Road when a man driving a vehicle crashed into two ground level apartments.

A person inside one of the apartments and the driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to authorities. There was no further information available about their injuries.

Because the driver hit ground level apartments, the building will have to be stabilized before residents are allowed back inside.

A total of six apartment units were impacted by the crash, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

South Metro Firefighters are on scene of a vehicle into an apartment building at 8828 E. Florida Ave. No one trapped, 2 people transported with minor injuries. 2 garden level apartments with major damage, technical rescue team on scene working on stabilizing the building. pic.twitter.com/iL2Q04dDNs — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 12, 2018