Warm and dry day ahead of chance of snow Wednesday night

DENVER -- A storm system is on the way to the Front Range but not until Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There will be partly cloudy skies that turn sunny on Tuesday afternoon across the Front Range. It will be breezy in the afternoon as mild highs reach about 55 degrees.

The mountains can expect a 30 percent to 40 percent chance of snow showers. Strong wind above treeline will reach 30-70 mph. Highs will only be in the 20s.

Snow and wind increase in the central and northern mountains on Wednesday afternoon continuing into Thursday morning with 2-6 inches of snow accumulation at the ski areas. Highs will be in the teens and 20s.

There's a a 10% chance of snow in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins from Wednesday night to Thursday morning as the cold front blows by. There will also be gusty winds of 15-45 mph.

Highs on Thursday drop 15 degrees as skies turn sunny.

It's back to the 50s on Friday and Saturday. A small disturbance crosses the mountains on Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning with a slight chance for snow and wind.

The Broncos game on Saturday night will be dry with temperatures starting in the upper 40s then dropping into the upper 30s by the end.

Sunday will be dry across the Front Range with highs in the 40s.

