Suspect killed in shooting with officers, deputies in Rangely

RANGELY, Colo. — A man was shot and killer after an altercation with officers and deputies in Rangely on Monday night, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officers with the Rangely Police Department and deputies with the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office were investigating a report of a stolen vehicle near Highway 64 and Highway 139 in Rangely.

As deputies and officers attempted to apprehend a suspect, shots were fired, the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

One of the suspects was hit and later died. No officers or deputies were injured.

Additional details on what led up to the shooting have not been released. The name and age of the suspect were not released.

The Ninth Judicial District Critical Incident Team is handling the investigation into the shooting.

Rangely is a town of about 2,000 residents about 90 miles north of Grand Junction in northwest Colorado.